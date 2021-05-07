ShipChain Trading Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $499.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00087925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00064300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.89 or 0.00789589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00102538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,158.73 or 0.08857014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00046093 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.