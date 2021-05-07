Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.82. 815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,057. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.64 and a 52-week high of $101.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

