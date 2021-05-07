Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,098,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after buying an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.03. 57,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,111. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.31.

