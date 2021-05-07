Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,198,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.43. 4,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,901. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $105.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

