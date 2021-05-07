First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,415 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,656,000 after buying an additional 635,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after buying an additional 853,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,698,000 after buying an additional 476,432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,849,000 after acquiring an additional 73,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 979,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 102,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.82. 8,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $75.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

