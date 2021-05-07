Claybrook Capital LLC Buys 17,465 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 347,842 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,860 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 57,766 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 26,263 shares during the period. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPVG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. 1,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,686. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $468.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

