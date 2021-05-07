Truepoint Inc. Takes $253,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $53.40. 61,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,244. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

