Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Announce -$1.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the highest is ($0.92). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to $33.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCT traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.93. 18,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.