Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 11,524 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,438. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $234.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

