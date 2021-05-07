Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $117.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $115.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $28.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

