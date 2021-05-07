Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%.

BBSI traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $587.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

