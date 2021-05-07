Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Down 4.8%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.78 and last traded at $88.78. 1,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 300,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.28.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $120.55.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

