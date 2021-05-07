Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target Raised to $0.65 at Raymond James

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $0.50 to $0.65 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 299,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,722. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

