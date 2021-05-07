Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Hold

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company posted soft top line results in first-quarter 2021. Also, both sales and earnings plunged year-over-year. Comparable store sales fell year over year in the quarter and management expects the metric to decline in low to mid-single digits in 2021. Moreover, it has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while now. Nonetheless, e-commerce sales remained strong in the first quarter and accounted for 12.5% of sales. Moreover, the company’s focus on product innovation, emphasis on e-commerce, expansion of private label offerings and enhancement of technology bode well. It has been lowering operational complexity, optimizing production and improving in-stock position. Management envisions full-year net sales to be flat to up slightly.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

SFM stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 159,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

