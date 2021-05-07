Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $204.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James to $204.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.78. The company had a trading volume of 51,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.30. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.