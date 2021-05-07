Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 327,542 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,274,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,542 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $472,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.92. 287,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,965. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

