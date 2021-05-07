OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Up 10.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. OptimizeRx traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00. 6,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 264,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

OPRX has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $905.90 million, a PE ratio of -143.34 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

