RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Gap Down to $37.12

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.12, but opened at $35.55. RE/MAX shares last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 969 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $666.88 million, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in RE/MAX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RE/MAX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 491.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 97,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

