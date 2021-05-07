Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 42,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 502,128 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $18.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 66,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.