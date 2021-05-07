Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 100,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,775,272 shares.The stock last traded at $29.90 and had previously closed at $28.61.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.