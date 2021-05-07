Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.04. 26,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,885. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $293.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.