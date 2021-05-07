Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 83,900 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,897,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83,900 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,337,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,988,678. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $194.03 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $614.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

