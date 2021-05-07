Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.10% of Teladoc Health worth $869,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,783,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.70. The company had a trading volume of 100,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.12. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.71 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.84.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,436,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Insiders have sold 511,572 shares of company stock worth $96,347,353 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

