Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at National Bank Financial

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.90.

BBD.B remained flat at $C$0.90 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,477. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

