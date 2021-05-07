iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.97

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.97 and last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 39426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,000. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 51,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter.

