Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$134.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$134.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$129.57.

Shares of PBH traded up C$0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$121.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$74.84 and a 52-week high of C$123.18.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.3200005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

