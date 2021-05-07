Tudor Pickering Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$51.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$51.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.36.

TSE:ENB traded down C$0.50 on Friday, hitting C$47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,970,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,109,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$49.13. The stock has a market cap of C$97.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.44.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0000001 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

