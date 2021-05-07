Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

KEL has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.33.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 238,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.21. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$558.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$41.96 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson bought 501,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

