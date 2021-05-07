Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to report earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Get Progenity alerts:

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 million.

PROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Progenity in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Progenity stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,034. Progenity has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $15.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progenity in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.