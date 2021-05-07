Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

OBLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bradley Woods reissued a buy rating on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, February 8th. Dawson James started coverage on Oblong in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OBLG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,712. Oblong has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oblong during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,990,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oblong during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

