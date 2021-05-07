ARMOR 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.64 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 3% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $50.79 million and $2.64 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00071816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00262876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $676.57 or 0.01160901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00031653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.95 or 0.00754896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,589.67 or 0.98816198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,902,836 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

