Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acadian Timber has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.38.

TSE:ADN traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,432. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$330.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$12.85 and a one year high of C$21.57.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is presently 87.68%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

