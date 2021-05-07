Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boralex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.11.

TSE BLX traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$36.01. 311,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,807. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.32. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$26.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

