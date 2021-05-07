Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given New C$2,000.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1,910.57.

CSU traded down C$32.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1,774.00. 12,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,218. The company has a market cap of C$37.59 billion and a PE ratio of 71.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,806.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,658.17. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,366.66 and a 1 year high of C$1,921.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 52.2800021 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.228 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

