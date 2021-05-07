Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE:EFX traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.55. 273,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,401. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.51 and a twelve month high of C$9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$677.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.34.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

