Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$27.50 at National Bankshares

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.65.

Shares of ERO stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.26. The company had a trading volume of 128,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,903. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$14.54 and a one year high of C$28.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 39.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

