Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.5% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. 257,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,810,703. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

