EULAV Asset Management Sells 7,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,403.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,276 shares of company stock worth $27,633,164. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. 41,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.