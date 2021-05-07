EULAV Asset Management Sells 1,991 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.64.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.41 and its 200 day moving average is $285.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

