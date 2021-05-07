Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $236,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT opened at $213.00 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $113.10 and a twelve month high of $213.91. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.