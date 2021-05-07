McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $234.86 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.75 and a 200-day moving average of $217.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

