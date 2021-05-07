Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Benchmark

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.67.
Shares of PRLB stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.49. 20,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,724. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.55. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $93.28 and a 52-week high of $286.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
