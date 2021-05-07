Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Benchmark

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.67.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.49. 20,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,724. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.55. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $93.28 and a 52-week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

