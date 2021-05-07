Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce $298.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.20 million to $300.00 million. Masimo reported sales of $300.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.88 and its 200 day moving average is $249.89. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

