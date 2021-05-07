Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.77

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.77 and last traded at $60.74, with a volume of 25277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,191 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,472,000 after purchasing an additional 325,126 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,558,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

