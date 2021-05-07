Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of CERN traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.64. 191,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

