Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.10.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL traded up C$1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 171,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,646. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$16.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.86. The firm has a market cap of C$8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently -10.98%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.