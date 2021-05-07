Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CSFB increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Imperial Oil to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.78.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.09. The company had a trading volume of 436,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$38.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.44. The stock has a market cap of C$27.96 billion and a PE ratio of -21.60.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.49%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

