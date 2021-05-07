Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of VFF stock traded up C$0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.54. 346,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,466. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.74. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$25.78.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.26 million. Research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

