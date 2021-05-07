Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.82

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.82 and last traded at $53.78, with a volume of 8626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,706,000 after acquiring an additional 74,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $112,050,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,272,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.