Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given a C$30.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.86.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.03. 718,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.71.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555 in the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.